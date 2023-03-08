Bainimarama resigns from Parliament

Former Prime Minister and suspended Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama has resigned from Parliament.

This has been confirmed by FijiFirst in a social media post on their official Facebook page.

Bainimarama says FijiFirst will nominate Inia Seruiratu in the next sitting of Parliament to be the Leader of Opposition.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Prime Minister says his work as leader with the General Secretary will be to guide FijiFirst’s Parliamentary Caucus so they can continue to fight inside Parliament.

“I have tendered my resignation from Parliament with immediate effect however, please be assured that I will still continue to be the Leader of FijiFirst. FijiFirst will nominate Hon. Inia Seruiratu in the next sitting of Parliament to the Leader of Opposition.”

Bainimarama says they will engage more actively outside Parliament with FijiFirst supporters.

He assures all their supporters and all Fijians that they will be seeing more of him on the ground as he engages with them to listen to their needs, wants, and concerns.

The FijiFirst Leader was suspended from Parliament after breaching a standing order where he made allegations against President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Sachida Nand is the next FijiFirst member will be next in line to become an MP.

So far, four FijiFirst MPs who crossed the threshold to join Parliament following the 2022 General Election have left their posts.

They are General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Voreqe Bainimarama, Rosy Akbar, and Doctor Mahendra Reddy.