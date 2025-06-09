Bainimarama and Qiliho to appear in court

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho are expected to appear in court this morning charged with inciting mutiny.

Acting Police Commissioner Mesake Waqa confirmed that the two men were formally charged last night.

They were questioned for about three hours at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters before being escorted to the Totogo Police Station shortly after 6pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Police confirm Bainimarama and Qiliho each face one count of inciting mutiny, a serious offence under Fiji’s laws.

Both men spent the night in custody at the Totogo Police Station and are set to be produced in court today.

Further details are expected to emerge during their court appearance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.