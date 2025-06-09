Bainimarama and Qiliho charged with mutiny

[Photo: FILE]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho have been charged with inciting mutiny.

Acting Police Commissioner Mesake Waqa confirmed the charges.

The two were questioned at the CID headquarters for around three hours before being escorted to the Totogo Police Station after 6 pm.

They will be kept at the Totogo Station overnight and will be produced in court tomorrow.

