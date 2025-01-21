Back-to-School support delays clarified

The Ministry of Education has clarified that some parents have yet to receive their 2025 Back-to-School Support due to incorrect information provided.

Some parents and guardians are still facing challenges accessing the payment for essential school items.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states that the back-to-school support application forms were to be filled at the school, with all necessary information verified by the Head of School before the December 13, 2024, deadline.

Concerns raised by Ministry officials include incorrect FEMIS ID numbers, Birth Registration Numbers, mobile numbers, and payment modes (TMO, MPaisa/MyCash).

Radrodro says third-party inquiries which is a breach of confidentiality, and late submissions by some schools are also contributing factors.

Students enrolled in Year 12 in 2024 were required to submit their 2025 Back-to-School Support applications to their respective schools before the deadline.

These applications will be processed upon student enrollment for the 2025 school year.

The Minister emphasizes that assistance is available from Ministry staff at headquarters in Suva, as well as district and divisional offices.

The Ministry of Education, in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, will provide necessary support and guidance to all parents, guardians, and students to access the 2025 Back-to-School Support.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden associated with purchasing school supplies, uniforms, and other essential items for the upcoming school year.