Ba Town Council has a new Acting CEO

New Acting Chief Executive for the Ba Town Council Manjula Devi has assumed office today following a directive from Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

Devi replaces Moshim Khan who was acting in the position and has now gone back to the office as the Special Administrators Chair.

This comes after 34 general workers of the Ba Town Council staged a stop-work protest yesterday, prompting the Minister to intervene.

Nalumisa has urged municipal councils to prioritize open communication and ensure that all information regarding employment conditions and potential changes is shared with both workers and union representatives.

He stated that several key issues from the protest have been resolved, and the newly appointed Acting CEO will address the remaining concerns.

He also mentioned that workers had raised concerns about pay, which will now be the subject of discussions between the council and the relevant union.

“I have requested the special administrators as well as the Acting CEO to take it through with the council. Most of these workers are members of certain unions and it’s really important that they raise any variations to the employment terms and conditions, and this needs to be discussed with the union.”

He is calling on the council management to proactively share information and address concerns with workers and union representatives.

“There must also be proper consultation done with all the staff as far as any new initiatives with regards to employment terms and conditions, because staff needs to be aware of what the council is intending to do, as well as there must also be a clear communication with all the staff. If unions are involved, then the council must work with the staff in addressing some of these issues that are raised by the union.”

Nalumisa adds that the protest yesterday did not follow proper protocol.

He also stresses the importance of adhering to the current Employment Act.

The 34 workers resumed work today.

