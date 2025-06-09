Ba residents face flood aftermath as drainage concerns resurface

[File Photo]

As businesses and residents in Ba begin recovery and clean-up efforts following yesterday’s major floods, concerns over poor drainage and dredging have resurfaced.

Sheik Azam, owner of Preeti Fashions, said he lost some of his goods as floodwaters quickly rose to dangerous levels.

He claimed that a tree falling into Elevuka Creek worsened the situation, blaming the town council for not addressing the issue in a timely manner.

He also criticized the Council for not progressing quickly with necessary drainage and dredging works to ease the burden of frequent flooding on residents.

Ba Town Council Special Administrator responded, stating that the Council had not been informed about the fallen tree and noted that the Ministry of Waterways is primarily responsible for such matters.

Avitesh Chand, a market vendor, also called on authorities to act swiftly in addressing drainage problems and carrying out essential dredging works.

The Council reminded the public that dredging works were completed last year and stressed that, given the area’s low-lying geography, some flooding is inevitable.

In June 2025, dredging of the Ba River was officially completed.

