Audit finds major gaps in provincial finances

Weak financial records and missing documentation remain major problems across several provincial councils.

Standing Committee on Public Accounts Chair Manoa Kamikamica noted this in Parliament while presenting the review of provincial council audits.

The report, based on Office of the Auditor-General findings under iTaukei Affairs regulations, reveals delays in financial statements and ongoing non-compliance with international reporting standards.

Kamikamica says many councils could not support financial balances due to missing or incomplete records.

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Controls over staff advances and investment records were also weak. Many advances were poorly documented or unmonitored, leading to significant audit adjustments.

Records of investments in provincial holding companies were often outdated or unavailable, making it difficult to confirm their reported value.

The report covers the 2017 to 2022 financial years.

Kamikamica says the Auditor-General received 275 draft financial statements; 259 were previously audited and reported. Volume 7 includes 32 statements covering four councils for 2017–2018 and six councils for 2019–2022. However, 56 statements from seven councils remain outstanding.

Kamikamica acknowledged the iTaukei Affairs Board and the Auditor-General’s Office for reducing the backlog, noting that several councils are improving financial management. During the review, the committee visited councils in Ba, Bua, Ra, Naitasiri, Lau, and Rewa.

While some councils insisted their records were current, audit findings showed otherwise. The committee now recommends conducting future audits directly at provincial offices to verify records and strengthen controls.

Some councils have adopted the SAGE accounting system and a new human resource information system for payroll and leave, though poor internet connectivity hinders their effectiveness.

The committee also recommended an inter-agency task force to coordinate reforms and improve reporting.

Kamikamica emphasized that stronger governance is needed to protect the credibility of provincial operations, warning that poor record-keeping reflects poorly on the reputation of the iTaukei community.

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