Association intensifies awareness on sexual violence

[File Photo]

The Reproductive Family Health Association of Fiji has intensified its awareness of sexual and gender-based violence, given the persistent instances of sexual offenses in the first half of 2024.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, 371 cases with 141 victims of sexual offenses were recorded in the first six months of this year.

Association’s Youth Representative, Ashleigh Mar-Chang says they remain steadfast in their commitment to address sexual and gender-based violence.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, we provide counseling services for women as well as men and we also have referrals so we can refer them to Fiji Women’s Crisis Center, Fiji Women’s Rights Movement as well as in some cases to the police.”

Mar-Chang emphasizes the involvement of youth in the fight against violence, saying that they have also engaged the younger generation in their campaign.

She says the youth have undertaken training to ensure they can serve individuals who have encountered issues related to violence.

In 2023; the Association served around 4000 individuals through their outreach on various issues, including sexual and gender-based violence.