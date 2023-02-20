Assessment begins on state of government schools

The local media representatives were taken on a tour of Nasinu Secondary School.

The Prime Minister’s Office has called for an overview of the conditions of all government schools.

With 14 government schools around the country, the PM’s Office is planning an overall assessment of conditions of schools.

Today local media representatives were taken on a tour of Nasinu Secondary School.

Article continues after advertisement

Principal John Nagan says the schools dining hall was recently renovated but admits there are minor repairs that are needed for some classrooms and the hostels.

Nasinu Secondary School has a roll of 861 students, 56 teachers and 18 ancillary staff.