Arrest made for Raiwaqa robbery case

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 23-year-old man is now in police custody after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man of his watch and $9 cash in Raiwaqa, Suva, earlier this morning.

Police say the suspect, who resides in Raiwai, was involved in an aggravated robbery outside the Milverton Road Top Shop.

The incident, which was captured on video and later circulated on social media, shows the suspect and two other individuals confronting and harassing the victim.

According to Police, the victim was waiting for a bus when he was assaulted and robbed.

He reported the matter soon after, prompting Police to launch a search for those involved.

The suspect was later arrested along Nairai Road and is currently being held at the Raiwaqa Police Station for questioning.

Police say efforts are continuing to locate and arrest the remaining accomplices.

