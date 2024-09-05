Appointment is not by us says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the government has nothing to do with the appointment of Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner.

His comments follow the issue grappling the country today with the supposed appointment of Barbara Malimali as the new commissioner.

Malimali was appointed as the FICAC Commissioner this week, while investigation against her by FICAC for a complaint in relation to an alleged abuse of office case continues.

Rabuka told FBC News that this is the responsibility of the Judicial Services Commission and FICAC.

He further says Attorney General Graham Leung will call a press conference later today on the matter.

Malimali was appointed as Chair of the Electoral Commission on the recommendation by Rabuka in August last year.

He had made the recommendation as the Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission following a meeting last year.

Meanwhile, Malimali was taken in for questioning by FICAC earlier today.

This is in relation to the alleged abuse of office case.