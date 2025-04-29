Another alleged stabbing incident recorded

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed another stabbing incident at a residence on Sekoula Road, Laucala Beach.

It is alleged that a 44-year-old suspect stabbed a 26-year-old and a 29-year-old woman after a heated argument while they were drinking liquor.

Police confirmed that the suspect later stabbed himself.

Article continues after advertisement

The 44-year-old suspect is currently admitted to the hospital, along with the 26-year-old female victim.

Police are yet to conduct the interrogation process.

This is the fourth similar case, with incidents reported from last week through to this week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.