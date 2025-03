Maikeli Radua [Source: Surii Vibez Fiji/Soundcloud]

Radio announcer Maikeli Radua passed away yesterday following a crash along Ratu Dovi Road in Nadera.

Police say the 50-year-old lost control of his vehicle while driving toward Suva, veering off the road.

Radua was rushed to Valelevu Health Center, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead.

Article continues after advertisement

Police investigation continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.