Aging mills, debt weigh on Fiji Rice

Fiji Rice Limited is insolvent and continues to rely heavily on government grants and subsidies to stay operational.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chair Sakiusa Tubuna raised the concern in Parliament while presenting the committee’s consolidated review of the company’s 2018 to 2023 annual reports.

Tubuna says the committee’s visit to the Northern Division confirmed the company is operating under serious financial pressure.

He says ageing milling and drying facilities also require urgent upgrades to improve rice quality and reduce operational losses.

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Committee members met officials from Fiji Rice, the Ministry of Agriculture and rice farmers in Bua, Macuata and Cakaudrove.

Tubuna says the visit provided insight into wider challenges affecting the rice sector.

He says gaps remain in data collection and information sharing between Fiji Rice and the ministry.

Tubuna suggests that better coordination will help improve production forecasts and policy decisions.

Fiji imports about 52,000 metric tonnes of rice each year at a cost of around $63 million.

Local production remains limited. Fiji produced about 10,000 tonnes in 2022, meeting only about 20 percent of national demand.

Tubuna highlights that expanding domestic production is critical to reducing reliance on imports and strengthening food security. The committee also found large areas of arable land remain underutilised.

Tubuna said many farmers face difficulties securing formal leases through the iTaukei Land Trust Board. As a result, many rely on informal land arrangements.

He says improvements in land access and more farmer training will help increase production.

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