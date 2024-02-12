AG awaits briefing on inmate's passing

Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga is awaiting a briefing from the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Salote Panapasa, regarding the recent passing of an inmate.

Turaga was asked this morning about the situation, as there have been numerous speculations, including allegations that the inmate was denied medical attention when needed.

It is believed that the inmate died on Saturday at the Corrections facility in Suva.

Turaga expects to receive a briefing on the matter by today.