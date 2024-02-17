Adults exploit children in drug trade

Police doing surprise checks for drugs and other illegal stuffs. [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has uncovered a troubling trend where adults are exploiting their children by using their luggage to transport drugs from maritime islands to the mainland.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci expressed deep concern over the direct and indirect involvement of children in the drug trade.

Raikaci confirmed that during their drug raids on vessels traveling from maritime islands to Suva, they observed this disturbing practice of using children and their luggage to transport marijuana .

He is urging children to report any drug-related matters to the relevant authorities.

“So that’s why we are going around school on school visitations, conducting lectures and awareness for children to make sure that if they are being told by the parents or any elders in regard to that, they must report it to their teachers or the elders or even come to the police station.”

Raikaci is calling for a collective effort to address and combat drug issues in Fiji.

“We all have a role to play. It’s not the police alone. We can’t do it alone. So for us to achieve our objectives, for Fiji to be free from drugs, then definitely all Fijians, all government stakeholders, all relevant bodies must put their hands together.”

Meanwhile, as part of their ongoing efforts, the Force is actively raising awareness about drug problems in schools and communities.