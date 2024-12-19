ADRA initiative boosts Navosa women

[Source: ADRA Fiji]

Women’s groups of Nawairabe and Matokana in Navosa will now be able to store perishable goods and expand their businesses, thanks to an initiative by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

ADRA Fiji, through its Women Influence and Inform Local Resilience Action Project funded by UN Women, handed over solar freezers to women’s groups in the two villages – creating sustainable income-generating opportunities.

The freezers will be used for food preservation, as cold storage units, and will boost the sale of frozen products.

The women’s groups from both villages currently manage and operate their own community canteens, serving as vital hubs for village necessities.

Chief Guest at the occasion, ADRA Fiji Country Director Iliapi Tuwai, said the enhancement is expected to improve livelihoods, boost economic resilience, and inspire further innovation within the communities.

“Today’s handover is more than just equipment. It represents an opportunity for growth, leadership, and economic empowerment for the women of Nawairabe and Matokana. Through this project, we are investing in community-led resilience and fostering self-reliance. These freezers symbolize a practical step towards supporting local economies while leveraging renewable energy to build sustainability.”

The Women Influence and Inform Local Resilience Action Project, funded by UN Women, focuses on empowering women to take on leadership roles in community development and climate resilience.

Through this initiative, ADRA Fiji has consistently worked alongside local stakeholders to promote inclusive, adaptive solutions for communities facing economic and environmental challenges.