Acting PM backs cane farmers after Rarawai mill fire

The government is working closely with the Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugar Cane Growers Council to ensure the 400,000 tonnes of unharvested cane from Rarawai to Lautoka is processed without delay.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad provided the assurance during his visit to the Rarawai Mill in Ba following a fire incident earlier this week.

Professor Prasad visited the Rarawai mill staff and cane farmers together with Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh.

Professor Prasad also thanked all stakeholders for their swift response and emphasized the government’s commitment to keeping the sugar industry on track.

The Acting Prime Minister says to ease the burden on farmers who will now have to divert their cane to Lautoka, the government will be providing an additional $15 per tonne in transport assistance.

“We are giving this $15 additional concession. And especially additional to those farmers from Rakiraki and Tavua who are bringing their cane to Rarawai, will now have to take it to Lautoka, will get that additional $15 on top of the average $33 that they were getting to transport the cane to Rarawai mill.”

Professor Prasad says while investigations into the cause of the fire continue, FSC has already mobilized teams to assess damage and source necessary parts for repair.

He says based on current planning, the Rarawai Mill could be operational again by late November, with crushing expected to resume in December.

He adds that if the Rarawai mill is not fixed by December or at the latest early January, the Lautoka mill alone will crush all the 400,000 tons of cane that is left.

