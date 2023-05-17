Acting DPP dismisses claims of political interference

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, David Toganivalu

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, David Toganivalu has refuted allegations suggesting the acceleration of investigations against former government officials, asserting that he deals with cases based on their merit alone.

Dismissing claims of political interference, Toganivalu defended his office’s involvement in the cases against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Toganivalu emphasized that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions does not cherry-pick cases, as they are referred to the office by the Fiji Police Force, particularly the Director of Criminal Investigations Department.

“I think we got to show respect too to the people that have been charged. They are the former leaders of the previous government, they got high level legal representation and we also need to show them some respect and appear for the office on their matters.”

Toganivalu highlighted the independent nature of the CID’s investigations, which are then prosecuted by the ODPP.

In contrast, he noted that the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption conducts its own in-house investigations.

Toganivalu asserted that the cases against the two leaders can be categorized as corruption cases, which can be appropriately handled through the regular court system.

This statement suggests that the ODPP is equipped to handle such cases on equal footing with other criminal proceedings.

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions’ statements aims to address concerns regarding the impartiality and transparency of the legal system, particularly in high-profile corruption cases involving former government officials.