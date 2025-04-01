Acting Commissioner pledges overhaul at FCS

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service is facing pressing challenges that require immediate attention.

Acting Commissioner Sevuloni Naucukidi has vowed to push ahead with key reforms.

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga has pointed out the need for stronger leadership and structural improvements within the FCS.

Article continues after advertisement

He recently met with senior officials to discuss legal framework reviews, employment redress, and measures to enhance operational efficiency.

Naucukidi, who steps in following the suspension of Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa has pledged to uphold high standards and work closely with the Ministry of Justice to implement reforms.

He expressed gratitude to the Constitutional Offices Commission for its confidence in his leadership.

Turaga has backed Naucukidi’s appointment and stated that while progress has been made, several systemic issues still require urgent action.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.