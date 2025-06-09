Tui Namosi requests for tax incentives

The Tui Namosi is calling on Government to consider establishing a tax-free zone stretching from Lami to Pacific Harbour to support growing population pressures and development along the corridor.

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua says he had previously raised the proposal during his eight years in Parliament, but claims it was not acted upon at the time.

He says increasing congestion in the Suva–Nausori corridor is driving more people and development toward Lami and Pacific Harbour, creating the need for targeted economic incentives.

“In the last eight years when I was in parliament, I have been urging government for tax free zones from Lami to Pacific Harbour That eight years went by, and the government did not do anything.”

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Matanitobua says the area has strong potential for investment and broader development if supported through tax incentives.

He also expressed hope that the proposal would be considered by Government in future Cabinet discussions.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the idea is being welcomed and will be taken to Cabinet for consideration, noting it could help attract investment.

“It’s a good idea for us to get investments as well as investors. This is some of the some of the initiatives that can be undertaken by government. So I think the idea is good, I’m supportive of it. Some of them will also be approved at the cabinet level.”

Nalumisa says such initiatives could support economic growth and encourage more investors into emerging growth corridors.