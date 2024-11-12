Accountants key to Fiji's economic growth: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, has highlighted the vital role accountants play in driving the country’s economic development and ensuring financial integrity.

Speaking at the International Accounting Day event, Kamikamica emphasized the leadership positions accountants hold in Fiji.

He has highlighted the accountants contribution to good governance and public trust.

“The accountants play a pivotal role in Fiji’s economic development and are at the forefront of ensuring financial integrity, objectivity, maintaining professional competence, and promoting good governance which are crucial in maintaining public confidence. This also includes micro, small and medium enterprises and cooperatives, a small but very important segment of Fiji’s economy.”

As technological advancements like artificial intelligence and automation continue to reshape the accounting profession, Kamikamica stresses the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for accountants.

President of the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants, Wiliki Takiveikata, highlighted the importance of communication skills for new graduates entering the profession.

“So one of the things that we try to push is the emphasis on communication skills of our new graduates. If that can be pushed and emphasized in the curriculum, you know as part of one of the core subjects.”

The discussions reaffirmed that accountants are essential to fostering collaboration among businesses and contributing to the advancement of Fiji’s economy.