Accessible online services

The Legal Aid Commission says its services are now online and is encouraging Fijians to take full advantage of it.

Legal Aid Director Seremaia Waqainabete says many individuals still travel long distances to access services that can be easily accessed from the comfort of their homes.

Waqainabete says that walk-in applications stand at around 10,000, while their online platform only receives 3000 applications a year.

Waqainabete says the commission is aware that several challenges hinder the public from fully utilizing their online platform.

“Another reason that I know that could also affect them is connectivity issues. Some of them don’t have connectivity issues for the maritime, and some have connectivity issues, but they don’t have the funds to be able to access our service.”

The Director highlights the need for greater public awareness to ensure people are informed about the commission’s digital services and how to access them.

The Legal Aid Commission remains committed to its mission of providing legal assistance to all Fijians, ensuring its services are easily accessible both physically and online.