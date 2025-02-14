Academy will develop talent: Honimae

Media professionals from the region will be able to gain valuable skills and knowledge to assist them in their craft through the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s new Pacific Media Academy.

The Academy aims to provide training to interested individuals and personnel in multimedia.

Today, the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation penned a partnership with FBC to solidify skills development for its staff.

SIBC Chief Executive Johnson Honimae says that with the evolution of digital mediums, they also need to catch up with the trends of the day.

“So as the MOU spells out, we will continue to cooperate in content, co-productions, and of course personal exchange and attachments between the two organizations.”

Honimae extended his appreciation to the FBC for coming up with the Academy idea.

