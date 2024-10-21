$97m in operating costs, $29m unpaid by customers

The Water Authority of Fiji is owed $29.1 million in arrears, and the major arrears incurred are by residents in the Central Division.

WAF’s Chief Financial Officer, Kavneel Prasad, highlighted this during their annual customer forum in Suva today.

Prasad says the Central Division owes $15 million in arrears to the Water Authority of Fiji.

He says of this amount, $14.8 million is owed by residential customers.

He adds that the amount they charge for water is 15 cents for 1,000 litres, which remains to be very reasonable.

“So basically, that is where we are in terms of the areas. It does not portray a very good picture in terms of how low our bills are and how high our areas are. So we have to have that mindset of actually paying our dues.”

Prasad also highlighted that their budget for the year is $259 million and the revenue is only just around $42 million.

He says their revenues represent just 16 percent of the total budget provided by the government.

He adds that WAF’s operating cost is $97 million, which is quite substantial.

Prasad says WAF is trying to cope with its operating costs.

The CFO of the Water Authority therefore calls on people to pay their bills.