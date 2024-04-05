$9 million compensation still under discussion

Minister for Work and Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Minister for Work and Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, reveals that the government is working with the Viria landowners to sort out their compensation demands.

Initially, Viria landowners demanded $9 million in compensation, a consistent water supply for five villages, and the rehabilitation of roads.

Ro Filipe confirms that the water supply to the five villages and road rehabilitation are part of the new budget proposals of the ministry, while the $9 million compensation is still under discussion.

“Yes, again, that’s a current issue that is being currently assessed in terms of the legal framework for that. So that’s something that we will discuss further within the government in terms of that, because it’s not related to the forestry reserve or any of the current, which is covered under the current legislation.”

The Minister reaffirms that future projects must incorporate the needs of landowners in terms of connecting them to infrastructure, roads, and whatever government has to do in order to assist with their development.