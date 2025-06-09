Waqanika’s permanent stay set for April

Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika’s application for a permanent stay of proceedings will be heard on April 20th.

Waqanika is accused of making comments against a political party during an election year.

Her lawyer, Barbara Malimali, informed the Suva High Court today that they have filed affidavits challenging the acting FICAC Commissioner’s appointment. Malimali requested the April date as the case mirrors two other stay applications currently before Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption counsel Joseph Work confirmed receiving Waqanika’s affidavits.

Work also informed the court to take a record of Waqanika’s commentary on her case on social media.

Justice Bull informed the counsels that she will base her judgments on evidence presented in court and not through comments made on social media.

The Judge has given FICAC seven days to file its response, while the applicants have 14 days to file their response through written submissions.

The matter will be called again in April.

In this matter, charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for allegedly breaching Section 14D of the Fijian Political Parties Act 2013.

It is alleged that on 19th April last year, Waqanika, being a board member of Investment Fiji and Telecom Fiji, publicly indicated opposition to the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

She allegedly posted comments about SODELPA on her Facebook page

