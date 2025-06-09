$6million ShopPlus store opens in Rakiraki

[Source: Mirchi FM Fiji/ Facebook]

The $6 million ShopPlus Supermarket, Foodies Delightful Restaurant, and Dreams Bakery officially opened today in Waimicia Rakiraki has ignited hopes for Ra Province’s rural revival, delivering 50 new jobs right away and paving the way for a total of 60 new positions.

While officiating at the opening, Assistant Minister for Justice Josaia Niudamu says the new development isn’t just infrastructure as it’s an investment in people.

Niudamu says the new business, an initiative of Rakiraki business mogul George Shiu Raj, will cut travel times, stimulate local suppliers, and will fuel business activity across Ra.

“For many families in Ra, these are new sources of income, new training opportunities and greater financial stability. This entire project represent a construction investment of over $6million, a clear sign of confidence of Ra’s economic potential.”

Niudamu says Waicicia is an emerging commercial hub for Nalawa, Nakorotubu, Wainibuka, and Saivou communities.

He says the government commends George Shiu Raj for the effort and his continued investment in the province of Ra and its people.

The new supermarket, restaurant and bakery will contribute to local employment, support small suppliers, create new spaces for families and help drive the province’s long-term economic development.

