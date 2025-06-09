55,000 TLTB leases, $120m distributed

[File Photo]

More than 55,000 active leases managed by the iTaukei Land Trust Board are contributing directly to Fiji’s economy.

Presenting its 2023 Annual Report, TLTB CEO Solomone Nata revealed the Board distributes around $120 million to landowners, with an annual rent portfolio of about $55 million.

Residential leases make up the largest portion at over 32,000, followed by nearly 16,000 agricultural leases covering more than 162,000 hectares.

Article continues after advertisement

Nata says the scale of leasing activity shows why legislative settings around land management must remain relevant, as TLTB balances national development with ensuring fair returns for landowners.

However, rent arrears, particularly in residential and agricultural leases, remain one of the Board’s biggest challenges.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.