400 women shine at National Expo

[Photo: The 2025 Fiji Women's Expo at the Vodafone Arena]

Four hundred women from across the country are showcasing their talents and skills at this year’s Women’s Expo.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the month of March was dedicated to celebrating women.

She says gender equality and the empowerment of women are not only fundamental human rights but also powerful drivers to secure equitable economies and sustainable development across all aspects, from inclusive growth to peaceful societies.

The event is being held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

