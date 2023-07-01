$38.6million for iTaukei Affairs

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has been allocated $38.6million for the new fiscal year, an increase of $23.2million.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says this includes a $10.8million grant for the administration of all 14 provincial councils.

Prasad says the allowances of the Turaga-ni-Koro, Mata-ni-Tikina have been reviewed with the inclusion of Turaga-ni-Yavusa.

Article continues after advertisement

“The coalition government is determined to empower the iTaukei and help lift their living standard. For a long time under the previous government they did not receive the attention they should receive and we are going to change that.”

A total of $2.1 million is allocated for Turaga-ni-Koro, as their monthly allowance has also been increased from $100 to $150.

The allowances for Mata-ni-Tikina has also been increased to $150, while $0.8m has been allocated for all Turaga-Ni-Yavusas monthly allowance.