$26M building project launched

The Fijian Teachers Association is building a new five-story building to boost its revenue.

The $26 million project, funded by a loan, is scheduled to begin construction next week at the association’s office car park on Knolly Street in Suva.

Once completed, the building will be leased out for office spaces and other commercial services, including catering.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says initiatives that strengthen the teaching profession will always receive government backing.

“This project also reflects FTA’s remarkable capacity to mobilize resources, invest strategically, and deliver long-term value to its members and to Fiji as a whole.”

Kamikamica says the multi-million-dollar project goes beyond housing.

“It is recognition that teachers deserve security, dignity, and support in their profession. It symbolizes our commitment as a government to not only value your contributions inside the classroom, but also try and support you outside of it.”

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

