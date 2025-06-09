2027 Census preparations underway

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics has reaffirmed their preparedness towards next year’s Population and Housing Census.

The national census occurring after a ten year interval is making a return next year with preparations from the Fiji Bureau of statistics already underway.

Marking world statistics day today, the Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama has reiterated the Statistics Bureau’s preparedness towards next year’s National Census.

“The plans for the year we’re preparing for something big coming up which is the census 2027, our timeline for that is around September 2027”

He says strategies and game plans are currently being put in place to ensure proper national counting is conducted.

“So the team is currently preparing we are currently putting teams together into committees so that they look at different arms from planning to preparatory and then to implementation phase so those three phase, we’re currently doing the first one which is planning.”

The Assistant Statistics Minister has confirmed that Bureau’s preparation towards next year’s Census is a reflection of the tireless effort over the years.

“We can see that there is a lot of progress over here at the Bureau of statistics and it culminates today in the celebration of World Statistics Day and according to their presentation a lot of improvements have been seen compared to when we came in.”

