2024 Fiji Showcase spurs optimism among businesses

The 2024 Fiji Showcase has provided a platform for many businesses to promote their products and boost their enterprises.

This year, over 100 businesses are participating, including food vendors, ride operators, technology and appliance companies, and communication operators.

Shreyaz Boutique and Electro Director Nitesh Prasad expresses his optimism about gaining more revenue.

“Great experience, great sales—that’s why we’re here again. We have two stalls this year. Before, we had one, so now we have more stock and more variety for our customers to choose from. We also have jewelry, electronics, and gadgets.”

Chandra Kumar, who has been in the ride business for over 12 years, also hopes to benefit from this event.

“Maybe Sunday we’re expecting a better turnout, and then Monday and Tuesday might be slow, but by the end of the week, we expect more people to come and enter the town.”

First-time vendor Sonam Devi, who specializes in selling candy floss and sweet delicacies, shares her experience on Day One.

“So far, we are starting sales at a slow pace, but I am confident that in the next few days, I will make a good profit as this platform will also help in getting more customers.”

The event, which features a wide range of entertainment, including the VOU dance group, live music performances, and rides for kids, will conclude next Saturday.