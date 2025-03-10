$19.1million paid to EFL for grid extension projects

[Photo: Supplied]

The Department of Energy under the Ministry of Public Works has paid Energy Fiji Limited $ 19.1 million for the grid extension and house wiring projects in the last three financial years.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this has assisted 111 grid-funded schemes, which benefited over 1,500 households around the country.

Tuisawau says as of last month, a total of 38 schemes have been commissioned.

“With a total cost of $2.13million to help extend electricity to Fijians, for grid extension and house wiring. EFL has a program in place to complete these programs for the next two years.”

Tuisawau says the government has also invested around $4 million in the 2023 financial year for the installation of solar home systems in our rural and maritime villages and communities.

The Fiji Rural Electrification Fund, a special purpose entity, again is an innovative approach to ensure that rural electrification continues in an effective manner in its implementation.

