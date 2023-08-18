16 more model town houses to be constructed

[Source: Lautoka Town Council]

More model town houses are expected to be constructed following the opening of 20 new model town houses in Koroipita, Lautoka yesterday.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says these homes have been meticulously designed to not only meet the basic needs of shelter but to provide an environment where families can truly thrive.

He says in this financial year, $1.7 million has been provided to Koroipita Model Town for land development, and construction of 16 homes.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa says in the last six years, the government has provided a total allocation of more three million dollars for the development of fully serviced subdivisions with wide road access, electricity, clean water supply, sewerage treatment, storm water drainage and a garbage collection system.

He says Koroipita Model Town has been outstanding through its provisions of safe housing and services for our under-privileged people.

The Minister says this has enabled an entire generation of more than 700 young people to achieve better job opportunities and enhance socio-economic stability.