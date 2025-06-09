$15K raised for Lifeline Fiji in IHG Hotel’s Movember drive

Source: Supplied

FNPF-owned IHG Fiji Hotels have raised $15,000 for Lifeline Fiji through their month-long Movember campaign, supporting suicide prevention and men’s mental health services across the country.

Staff from InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel and Holiday Inn Suva grew moustaches, hosted fun challenges, and engaged guests through themed cocktails, spa offers, dessert sales and the “Cup of Kindness” coffee initiative.

IHG’s partnership with Lifeline Fiji ensured colleagues and guests had access to mental health information and support, reinforcing the importance of early help-seeking.

Regional General Manager for IHG Fiji and the Pacific, Lachlan Walker, says the campaign reflects the organisation’s commitment to staff wellbeing and open conversations around mental health.

Lifeline Fiji Director Jeremaia Merekula says the funds will directly support crisis helplines, counselling, and community outreach programmes, helping more people in distress access timely support.

