Video of the Year goes to Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande took home the biggest award of the night, Video of the Year, for her song Brighter Days Ahead.

She opened her speech with a joke about her height as she tried to lower the microphone.

The singer, who just this year starred in Wicked, released an album and announced a tour, took her second speech of the night to thank her fans and collaborators.

“Art has been a safe space for me since I was a kid,” she said.

“I’m so grateful that I get to do this with my life and to have such fiercely loving and supportive fans.”

She said the song was “about the hard work that is healing all different kinds of trauma and coming home to our young selves and creating safety in our own lives, which is a lifelong process and a daily exercise.”

“If you’re on that journey, please continue onward because I promise there are brighter days ahead.”

