Vicky Kaushal wins best actor award for Chhaava

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Vicky Kaushal continues his winning streak in 2025 as he proudly takes home the Actor of the Year (Popular) award for his performance in Chhaava at the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest 2025.

The actor, who has been earning widespread praise for his intense and layered portrayal in the period drama, marked the occasion by sharing a series of striking photos on Instagram each reflecting his gratitude and the celebratory mood of the night.

With this latest honour, Vicky Kaushal cements his position as one of the most bankable and versatile actors of his generation.

As he continues to experiment across genres and platforms, the excitement around his upcoming slate only grows stronger.

