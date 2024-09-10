Tommy Hilfiger goes for nautical looks at New York Fashion Week

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. designer Tommy Hilfiger paraded a nautical theme for Spring-Summer 2025 at New York Fashion Week, presenting his latest collection aboard a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry.

Hilfiger said he chose the vessel, owned by comedians Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, for his show on Sunday because it matched the line’s theme that featured plenty of plaids, pinstripes and cable knit sweaters.

“We were thinking we should be on the water or on the boat … we contacted them (Jost and Davidson), and it just happened to be available,” Hilfiger told Reuters.

“It’s nautical, it’s preppy, it’s collegiate, it’s all American, but it’s modern,” he said of the collection.

Models wore mainly relaxed looks: wide leg trousers, oversized sweaters and flowy dresses. There were plenty of shorts, loose shirts and cropped cardigans. Designs came in the brand’s primary blue, white and red colours but there were also shades of grey and pink.

New York Fashion Week runs until Sept. 11, with fashionistas then heading to London for the next leg of the Spring-Summer 2025 shows.