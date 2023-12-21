Entertainment

The color purple: It’s a new movie and an old hue that’s rich in meaning and history

Associated Press

December 21, 2023 8:54 am

[Source: AP]

I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don’t notice it,” Shug tells Celie in Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple.”

In nature, among the priestly and royal, as a symbol of independence, pride and magic, purple is weighty in history and culture. Now, with the Christmas Day opening of the second film based on Walker’s 1982 book, purple takes a seat at the box office after the historic popularity of “Barbie” and all things pink.

Consider it a many-layered cultural counterpart to its frothier cousin.

Article continues after advertisement

Power, ambition, luxury. Purple reflects them all. It also expresses creativity, independence, pride, peace, mystery and magic.

In contemporary history and fiction, it often represents something sought dearly. In the early 20th century, purple attire and signage signified loyalty and dignity among the suffragists. In Walker’s novel, Celie, the main character, wants a pair of purple shoes but can’t afford them, so she settles on blue.

Oprah Winfrey, who played Sofia in the 1985 film version of “The Color Purple,” has donned purple frequently to promote the new musical she helped produce. And she wore a purple taffeta gown by Christian Siriano in her recently unveiled portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.

To Oprah, purple is “seminal.” To others, it’s a shapeshifter, said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, which analyzes and consults on color, including for the folks who made this year’s “The Color Purple.”

KC argues for release of Kim and other directors

FCOSS calls for action with survey on Pacific Mobility

Plans to produce sustainable aviation fuel

Redemption and resilience

40 farmers receive perfect Christmas gift

Cockroach-infested garlic sparks FCCC’s response

Car crash near Nailega

Vessel returns safely

Nawaikula to continue advocacy for Speight’s release

Government focuses on public enterprises

Housing Authority tightens actions on lot allocations

Polish government takes public TV news channel off air amid reform drive

K-Pop star G-Dragon cleared of drug allegations -media

Another international team eyed for Coral Coast 7s

Macron defends new French migration law despite political tensions

Fiji hockey clears the air on funding applications

'Ferrari' hopes to drive non-car lovers into theaters

Vunibola hopes to make final 30

Trump urges US Supreme Court not to expedite 2020 immunity claim

How Carey Mulligan became Felicia Montealegre in ‘Maestro’

France prepared to change plans on 2024 Olympics opening based on security

Andrew Haigh on the collapsing times and unhealed wounds of his ghost story ‘All of Us Strangers’

Asco Motors hands cheque to WOWS

Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis

Anti-war candidate Duntsova applies to run in election against Russia's Putin

New York sues SiriusXM, accusing company of making it deliberately hard to cancel subscriptions

Biden attacks Trump's anti-immigrant 'blood' comments in Wisconsin visit

The color purple: It’s a new movie and an old hue that’s rich in meaning and history

Ukrainians prepare for first wartime Christmas on new calendar

Business time for Fijiana 7s

NZ shadow side to lift caliber of Coral Coast 7s

Namosi Joint Venture seeks SPL renewal

Man gets life sentence for brutally killing brother

Inclusive transportation needed

SPTE to debut in Fiji

Water cuts frustrate residents

Fiji Pine staff receive Christmas bonus

myFNPF App updated

Ministry plans extensive careers expo

Cash payments for bus fare illegal: LTA

Wasteful Barcelona salvage 3-2 win against bottom side Almeria

Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation

Bournemouth-Luton Town game abandoned after Lockyer collapsed

FIJI Water Foundation Giving Program sets a new standard

Pollution warning for capital after eruption

Young does it for mom

Princess Diana dress sells for record $1.1 million at auction

Namosi landowners voice concerns over prospecting impacts

Two women drown after boat capsizes

HEC cautions higher education institutions

Early Christmas for Silktails

Fiji Nurses grievances settled

MoH focuses on early detection

All Stars adds international flair to Coral Coast 7s

Serial killer's ex-wife Monique Olivier convicted for part in murders

Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Indonesian transgender models shine spotlight on pollution with plastic fashion

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron's parliament majority wobbles

Trio remanded in custody

Stepfather jailed for rape

Thai rice farmer makes art with plantings that depict cats

Ukraine considers proposal by army to mobilise another 500,000 for war

PETA India honours Jackie Shroff

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from holding office

Coup instigators seek forgiveness

Ratu Inoke walks free through Presidential Pardon

Silktails set for Jersey Flegg debut

Vosarogo apologizes for delay in Namosi Joint Venture meeting

Disney to open first Zootopia-themed attraction in Shanghai

US judge halts removal of Confederate Memorial at Arlington Cemetery

Big 2024 for chess

Jake Paul partnering with USA Boxing for 2024 Paris Olympics

Initiatives to transform housing landscape

TLTB clarifies position on supermarket closure

Iceland volcano unlikely to impact flights; lava flows away from town

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Munnabhai MBBS completes 20 years; Sanjay Dutt hopes to return with Munnabhai 3

Tourists treated to Fijian Christmas traditions

Concerns rise as children engage in explicit online content

Putin says Russia is ready to talk on Ukraine

Deol reveals he felt ‘disgusted’ when he kicked off the role of Abrar

Methodist Church Beqa Division receives early Christmas blessing

Single screen owners refuse to open advances of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki for Friday

Israel keeps pounding Gaza, Houthis vow more Red Sea attacks

Unclaimed MPAiSA funds awaits owners

Fiji Ports announces ambitious development plans

Puna voices disappointment over COP28’s emphasis on 1.5 degree target

Corrections Commissioner under investigation  

SPCA invites students to learn about animal safety

Kuruvoli ready to tee up for Super Rugby Pacific

11 international football tournaments for 2024

Saukuru aims to end 2023 on a high

Man City outclass Urawa Red Diamonds to reach Club World Cup final

Fulham beat Everton on penalties to advance to League Cup semi-final

Chelsea edge past Newcastle on penalties into League Cup semis

Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to South Africa

Canakaivata enjoying tough offseason

Good turnout for chess tourney

Third victim’s body recovered

Israel-Gaza: The man held with the hostages Israel mistakenly killed

Gravel extraction in Navua River to be investigated

$46m landmark for Suva's skyline

High room rates is a delicate balancing act: Hill

Shadow NZ women’s side for Coral Coral 7s

Death toll rises to 111 after earthquake in China's remote northwest

Remarkable year for RFMF says Commander

Anthony reelected as ITUC-AP President

Iceland volcano erupts near town after weeks of quake activity

Ministry of Lands loses stalwart

Customers urged to remain vigilant

Seven European countries pledge CO2-free power systems by 2035

Multimillion dollar Crowne Plaza set for soft launch

Baselala levels up for new season

Districts that completed competitions allowed for NCC

Embrace true Christmas joy: Catanasiga

Controlled environment for junior boxers

SAO to boost Fiji Navy operation

US-led force to patrol Red Sea in response to attacks by Houthis backing Palestinians

Uprising Beach Resort gears up for New Year’s bash

Raj Kapoor starrer Banwara and Mera Naam Joker posters sold at RECORD-BREAKING prices

Joshua doesn’t have heart to fight me:Wilder

Israel signals gradual shift in Gaza war, after US defense chief visit

Student in custody in connection with school compound robberies

Veteran journalist passes away at 68

Ba family loses home in a fire

Trump would install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy on China, NATO and Ukraine

PALM and RSE scheme registrations paused until July

Man to appear in court

Sailor Ratului qualifies for Olympic Games

Pope says Roman Catholic priests can bless same-sex couples

Masi reaps benefits from World Cup stint

Todd to guide young boxers to greatness

PM eyes transshipment growth

Over 30,000 applications for PALM pending

Rise in visitor arrivals noted

Roadside vendors expect more profit

Adhered to approved sugarcane variety

SPCA grateful for good 2023

Essential PPE for CPR in Ba

Man City to face Copenhagen, Arsenal play Porto

Government steps in to ensure fairness in PALM referrals

Nasilasila enjoying his rugby

TLTB Board launches consultation to address challenges

Bright future for young boxers

Liverpool condemn damage to Manchester United bus

S.O.S. signs found at hostages hideout: Israeli military

CWM to conduct free health screening

Labuschagne cleared for second test, expresses relief

FRA clears access on Queens Highway

Paradise Beverages unveils Joskes Brew with Ginger

SPCA highlights growing stray cats issue

GCC completes landmark visit to China

Pope Francis deplores Israeli killings of civilians in Gaza church

Tikoduadua declares war on drug issue

 Chinese firms look to Malaysia for assembly of high-end chips, sources say

Israel uncovers 'biggest Hamas tunnel' near Gaza border

Christmas comes early for Fiji Ports staff

Attack at Mexico holiday party leaves 12 dead - authorities

New sense of belief in Drua camp

National Chess Championship attracts more participants

Rising root crop prices cast shadow on Christmas feasts

Several roads closed in the Central Division

Qiliho questioned at CID headquarters

Suez proposes long-term vision for water solutions in Fiji

PM inspires Kadavu Youth

Chileans reject conservative constitution to replace dictatorship-era text

Woods optimistic following family weekend at PNC Championship

Modric leads Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Villarreal but Alaba injured

Israel opens aid crossing to Gaza while stepping up bombardment

Heavy rain alert in force

PSG stumble as Lille earns last-gasp draw

Modric leads Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Villarreal but Alaba injured

Israel opens Gaza aid crossing amid bombardment

Tense negotiations at COP28

Krishna’s brace guides Odisha to win against Hyderabad

North Korea fires short-range missile, condemns U.S. for raising tensions

Police recover body of child

FCCC steps up consumer protection efforts

Survey sheds light on plight of Melanesian community

Council backs food safety taskforce after 1,200 complaints

Dog show makes a comeback

GoldFM ROC Market wraps the year with gratitude and success

$18m Drua impact on Fiji’s economy

Champion bodybuilder calls for more women

Agriculture Ministry streamlines structure for growth

Lands Ministry to revamp lease management

Liverpool held to 0-0 draw by Man Utd in drab affair at Anfield

Leverkusen cruise past Frankfurt 3-0 to open up seven-point lead

Arsenal move top of Premier League with 2-0 win over Brighton

Concerns raised over impact of gravel extraction in Navua River

Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ trailer

Serbians vote in snap election

Dogalau double in NCC final

Four-year-old drowns, search continues for missing child and adult

Remote villages to get renewable energy boost with Japanese Grant

New constitution for Ba Rugby Union

Early morning crash lands two in hospital

Heat dump Bulls on Jimmy Butler buzzer beater

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is coming to an end after 12 seasons

'Superstar' Osaka's return a boost for women's tour