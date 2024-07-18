'The Bear' sets new record for comedies

[Source: CNN News]

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards – television’s top honor – were announced Wednesday morning and “The Bear” ate it up.

The beloved FX series, set in a Chicago sandwich shop, scored 23 nominations this year, breaking the record of 22 set by the NBC hit “30 Rock” back in 2009.

In the drama category, “Shogun” had the most nominations this year with 25.

The record of 32 nominations, held by HBO’s “Game of Thrones” since 2016, remains unbroken. HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.

Some past favorites, including “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” were not in contention this year, but “The Crown” and “The Morning Show” and “Only Murders in the Building” became the new “legacy shows” with multiple nominations.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced this year’s nominees. Television Academy chair Cris Abrego shared the news that Ralph was nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy for her work on “Abbott Elementary.”

Ralph won in the category in 2022.

The 76th Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu.