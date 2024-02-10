Tadashi Shoji looks to the natural world at New York Fashion Week

[Source: Reuters]

Veteran designer Tadashi Shoji nodded to the natural world for his latest collection at New York Fashion Week, presenting an array of cocktail dresses and evening gowns in dark greens and bronzes.

Instead of a catwalk show, Japanese-born Shoji, who is based in Los Angeles, chose to present the Fall/Winter 2024 line digitally via video, which showed models walking through an enchanted forest set to present the frocks.

Many dresses bore leaf or floral motifs and embroidery. Some were adorned with large floral decorations.

“(There) is so much tragedy and so much chaos (in the world), so mostly, psychologically, I think … people want to escape from this mess,” Shoji told Reuters.

“So (I thought) maybe a green forest, the fantasy of a forest (was) a good idea.”

Silhouettes varied from sleek off-the-shoulder necklines and tiered skirts to floaty chiffon gowns in the collection, which also featured dresses in red, purple and blue and is priced between $300 and $700.

Nearly 50 brands including Carolina Herrera, Tommy Hilfiger and Brandon Maxwell will showcase their collections during New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which runs until Wednesday.