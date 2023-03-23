Soccer AM: Sky confirms plans to cancel football show after 28 years

[Source: BBC]

Sky Sports is planning to cancel Soccer AM after nearly three decades on air.

The programme has been a fixture on Saturday mornings since 1995, with its light-hearted mixture of football chat, celebrity guests and wacky games.

The broadcaster is proposing the final edition should be on 27 May, at the end of the current football season.

Sky noted the “evolving needs of our customers”, adding: “We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people.”

A Sky spokesman told BBC News: “Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

“We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are under way.”

According to the Sun, staff at the programme were told about the cancellation on Tuesday and that their jobs would probably be made redundant in May.

Previously hosted by Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy, the programme is currently fronted by John Fendley and ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard.

Pundit Chris Kamara, who was a regular on the show, was among those posting fond memories after hearing the news.