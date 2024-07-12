Sharon Stone lost $18m in savings post-2001 stroke

Sharon Stone [Source: CNN]

Sharon Stone is looking back on a difficult period in her life.

In an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about her 2001 stroke which resulted in a life-threatening brain bleed for nine days and a lengthy recovery.

Stone said it took her seven years to recover and “people took advantage of me over that time.

And while Stone said she had “zero money,” she also said she “decided to stay present and let go.