Shah Rukh Khan to meet Lionel Messi in Kolkata

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed he will meet football star Lionel Messi during Messi’s much-anticipated visit to Kolkata on December 13.

The city is preparing for a grand welcome, with several high-profile events and dignitaries expected to attend.

Shah Rukh Khan has announced that he will meet Argentine football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata on December 13.

The visit is set to draw significant attention, as Messi prepares to participate in a series of high-profile events in the city, including the unveiling of a statue in his honour and celebrations attended by celebrities and local dignitaries.

Kolkata is preparing for what is expected to be one of the city’s largest receptions, with Messi’s arrival drawing widespread excitement.

Fans from across the region are expected to flock to the city, eager to catch a glimpse of the football icon and witness the festivities.

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed the meeting on X, saying,

“This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’.”

Events will centre around Salt Lake Stadium, where Messi is scheduled to appear on December 13. Khan further added, “See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.”

The football star is also set to be honoured at several functions during his stay.

The stadium itself is expected to host thousands of spectators, with elaborate arrangements being made to accommodate the influx of guests and ensure a memorable experience for all attendees.

