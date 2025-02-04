Entertainment

See who won at the 2025 Grammy Awards

February 4, 2025 11:07 am

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

The 67th Grammy Awards were presented and gave a queen an overdue crown.

Beyoncé’s genre-blending smash “Cowboy Carter” won the Grammy Award for album of the year, the first win in the category for the superstar performer.

Until Sunday, the Recording Academy had consistently overlooked Beyoncé for the top honor, with the singer losing four times for her albums “Renaissance” (2023), “Lemonade” (2017), “Beyoncé” (2015) and “I Am… Sasha Fierce (2010).

With 99 career Grammy nominations, Beyoncé holds the record as the most nominated artist in the history of the Recording academy.

The nominees in several top fields can be found below, with the winners indicated in bold. A full list of winners in all 94 categories can be found here.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

André 3000 – “New Blue Sun”

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter” – *WINNER

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli XCX – “Brat”

Jacob Collier – “Djesse Vol. 4”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Beyoncé –“Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX – “360”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – *WINNER

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish –“Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” [ft. Post Malone]

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – *WINNER

Sabrina Carpenter –“Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan – *WINNER

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter –“Espresso” – *WINNER

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish –“Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan –“Good Luck, Babe!”

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet – *WINNER

Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Ariana Grande, “Eternal Sunshine”

Chappell Roan, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift, “The Tortured Poets Department”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor – “Us”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars –“Die With a Smile” – *WINNER

BEST RAP ALBUM

Common & Pete Rock –“The Auditorium Vol. 1”

Doechii – “Alligator Bites Never Heal” – *WINNER

Eminem – “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

J. Cole – “Might Delete Later”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – “When the Sun Shines Again”

Doechii –“Nissan Altima”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – *WINNER

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter” – *WINNER

Post Malone –“F-1 Trillion”

Kacey Musgraves –“Deeper Well”

Chris Stapleton – “Higher”

Lainey Wilson – “Whirlwind”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman” – *WINNER

Jelly Roll –“I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

The Black Crowes – “Happiness Bastards”

Fontaines D.C. –“Romance”

Green Day –“Saviors”

Idles –“TANGK”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

The Rolling Stones – “Hackney Diamonds” – *WINNER

Jack White – “No Name”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

The Beatles – “Now and Then” – *WINNER

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Chris Brown – “11:11 (Deluxe)” – *WINNER

Lalah Hathaway – “Vantablack”

Muni Long –“Revenge”

Lucky Daye – “Algorithm”

Usher – “Coming Home”

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA – “Saturn” – *WINNER

