San Francisco 49ers star Trent Williams share baby boy has died at 35 Weeks

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams and his wife Sondra Williams, who was pregnant with twins, shared that their baby boy Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr. was stillborn.

Trent Williams and Sondra Williams are grieving a devastating loss.

The San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle and the yoga instructor shared that their son Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr. was stillborn at 35 weeks after losing his twin earlier in her pregnancy.

“It’s been extremely hard trying to process the saddest Hello and Goodbye that I’ve ever had to endure,” Sondra wrote on Instagram Dec. 1.

“I welcomed your lifeless 4lb 8oz 18.5 in long little body at 11:38 p.m.”

She shared that Trenton had been diagnosed with trisomy 13, a rare genetic condition that occurs when a person has an extra copy of chromosome 13, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Most infants die within their first few weeks of life and only five to 10 percent live past their first year.

“As much as I tried to prepare myself for our meeting, I wasn’t prepared, nor would I ever be,” she continued.

“After losing your twin early in the pregnancy, I prayed and hoped that your diagnosis of Trisomy 13 wasn’t true and wouldn’t be the fate of my long awaited beautiful Son-shine.”

Sondra—who shares daughters Micah, 15, MaKayla, 11, and Madison, 2, with Trent—reflected on the heartbreaking reality of coming home without her little one days before Thanksgiving.

“My heart is heavy,” she wrote.

“Being home without you in my arms has been quite an adjustment. Knowing I will never be able to watch you grow older alongside your sisters has my eyes filled with tears. I can’t even begin to describe how I felt leaving the hospital without you. Nor how it feels being home celebrating Thanksgiving without my baby in my arms. My heart is broken and my arms are empty.”

As she mourned her and Trent’s tremendous loss, the fitness instructor also embraced the loving moments she had with her baby.

“Thank God for allowing us to bond for 35 weeks and for me to birth you so I could hold you in my arms,” she shared.

“I’m at peace knowing you will never have to suffer. Although I will never hear your soft coos and cries or see those beautiful little eyes staring up at me, I am grateful to God for the time I shared with you.”

Sondra previously shared insight into motherhood, especially with daughters in different stages of life.

“It’s such a blessing watching my girls grow,” she wrote on Instagram last November.

“Life has so many stages you tend to forget how tiring, tough and tedious one stage was until you find yourself back in it. Then you have to remember all the tools you were equipped with then and put them to use now. Only realizing it’s tough, beautiful and quite the adventure. I guess you can say, that’s the beauty of life and growth.”

“It’s crazy how quickly time passes when you’re busy caring for something you love so dearly,” she continued.

“It’s amazing watching the evolution of human life. Especially my girls.”