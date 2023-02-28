Salman Khan screens the first cut of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is gearing up for his Eid 2023 release.

The actor has already released one song ‘Naiyyo Lagda’ featuring Pooja Hegde from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

As he gears up for his second song release, the actor has already screened the first cut of his film to his family and close friends.

Article continues after advertisement

As per a report in Mid-day, the actor had screened the first cut at his brother Sohail Khan’s studio in Bandra. Reportedly, they found the movie as a family entertainer.

The report also said that some changes that were suggested will be incorporated in the final cut by Bunty Negi (editor).

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, the film is directed by Farhad Samji.

It also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar and is expected to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and it will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.