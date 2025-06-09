Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar lands in legal trouble

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has hit a legal roadblock just days before its release, as the family of late Major Mohit Sharma has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the film.

According to Bar and Bench, the petition, filed by the martyr’s family, accuses the makers of allegedly drawing from Major Sharma’s life and covert operations without seeking the family’s consent.

A couple of days back the controversy gained momentum on social media a day earlier, with users speculating that Dhurandhar might be loosely based on Major Mohit Sharma. Addressing the chatter, director Aditya Dhar issued a public clarification on X (formerly Twitter), firmly denying any such connection.

Responding to a user who hinted at similarities, Dhar wrote, “Hi, sir — our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of brave heart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM.

This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us.”

The respondents named in the plea include the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification, the ADGPI, the film’s director and co-producer Aditya Dhar, and producer Jio Studios. The family asserts that the film violates Major Sharma’s posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

They argue that any unauthorised portrayal infringes upon their own right to privacy, dignity and emotional security.

A major concern raised in the petition is the possibility of the film revealing sensitive information related to the covert missions led by Major Sharma.

As per the plea, if any of his classified operations are depicted, it could compromise national security and expose confidential details that were integral to his service to the nation.

The family is also seeking a broader directive: to make it mandatory for filmmakers to secure authorisation from both the legal heirs of any real-life military martyr and the Indian Army before releasing films inspired by their lives.

The Delhi High Court is expected to schedule a hearing on the matter next week.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar — featuring an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun — is slated for release on December 5.

Whether the legal battle will affect its theatrical plans remains to be seen.

